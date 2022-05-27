 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Irondale man charged with assault

  • 0
Riley McWilliams

Riley McWilliams

 St. Francois County Sheriff's Department

An Irondale man is facing felony charges after police say he shot at a Park Hills man last week.

Riley Jo McWilliams, 21, of Irondale, has been charged in St. Francois County with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to the probable cause statement, last Thursday, McWilliams went a Park Hills residence and shot at a male resident multiple times from his vehicle. The victim was not struck by any of the bullets.

A 380-caliber handgun was found when McWilliams was arrested.

The prosecutor asked for a bond of $150,000 cash-only. If he posts bond, he must undergo GPS monitoring.

0 Comments
0
2
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Louvre art trafficking case: Ex-director charged for hiding origin of Egyptian art

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News