Irondale man charged with assault

An Irondale man is facing felony charges after police say he shot at a Park Hills man last week.

Riley Jo McWilliams, 21, of Irondale, has been charged in St. Francois County with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to the probable cause statement, last Thursday, McWilliams went a Park Hills residence and shot at a male resident multiple times from his vehicle. The victim was not struck by any of the bullets.

A 380-caliber handgun was found when McWilliams was arrested.

The prosecutor asked for a bond of $150,000 cash-only. If he posts bond, he must undergo GPS monitoring.

