Irondale man faces charges of child molestation, enticement

A man is facing charges this week relating to alleged instances of sexual abuse of a child.

Bobby Robinson, 37, of Irondale, was charged this month in St. Francois County with two counts of first-degree child molestation and one count of felony enticement of a child after a young girl was recently interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center.

According to the probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attended a Children’s Advocacy Center interview of a girl, less than 14-years-old, who described two incidents of being sexually assaulted, identifying Robinson as the perpetrator.

The report states the child detailed one incident that happened in 2018 when she was 12 years old. She said Robinson touched her breast.

She then described another occasion, which she said took place around Feb. 8. She told the interviewer that she and Robinson were riding in his car when he asked her to perform a sex act on him. The girl declined, at which point Robinson allegedly put his hand down her pants.

Robinson was booked on the charges at the St. Francois County Jail Friday, and a $50,000 cash or surety bond was set.

If found guilty of the Class A felony charges, Robinson could face between 10 and 30 years, or life in prison.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

