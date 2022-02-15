Irondale man sentenced to federal prison for producing child pornography

An Irondale man has been sentenced to federal prison for production of child pornography.

United States District Court Judge Stephen R. Clark sentenced Andrew Hotchkiss, who is a former police officer, to 27.5 years in federal prison to be followed by a lifetime on supervised release for the production of child pornography.

Hotchkiss previously pleaded guilty to the charge in November.

Between the dates of March 1 and May 13, 2019, in St. Francois County, Hotchkiss sexually abused the victim, who was 6 years of age at the time. Hotchkiss used his cellular telephone to video record and produce images of his sexual abuse of the victim.

Hotchkiss distributed the images and videos of his sexual abuse of the minor via the internet to others including a resident of the State of Oregon. On May 13, 2019, law enforcement officers with the Oregon State Police located the above-reference images and videos on a cellular telephone belonging to the Oregon resident who was in police custody after attempting to meet an 11-year-old for sexual contact.

According to an initial probable cause statement, the images contained metadata, which could be used to determine where the photographs were taken using global positioning coordinates. The coordinates revealed that the photos had been taken at a Quiet Lane address north of Bonne Terre.

A deputy in the sheriff’s department, who was familiar with Hotchkiss because Hotchkiss had previously been a Leadwood police officer, viewed the photographs of a male and was able to identify the man depicted in the photographs as Hotchkiss.

On May 17, 2019, a warrant was issued for the Quiet Lane residence. Investigators were reportedly able to determine that the 12 separate photographs showing child pornography were taken in a bedroom of the home.

The report states the photographs contained images of Hotchkiss performing sexual acts on a child less than 12 years of age.

“It was the Oregon State Police investigation and their recovery of the images and videos produced by Hotchkiss that initiated the investigation that gave rise to the charges against Hotchkiss in this case,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

This case was a joint effort between the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oregon State Police.

