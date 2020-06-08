Ironton man charged with promoting child porn

An Ironton man has been charged in Iron County with promoting child pornography.
Alexander Lloyd Stidem, 26, was charged Wednesday with one count of first-degree promoting child pornography after being interviewed by investigators about sharing illicit content of minors online.
According to a probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Stidem was contacted at his residence on Lake Road in Ironton Wednesday. Investigators had information that Stidem had shared child pornography on the internet.
The report states the investigators interviewed Stidem where he admitted that he often searches the internet for pornography and had seen what he described as child pornography.
Stidem allegedly verified his online social media accounts and email address, which were reported to the officers as the applications used for sharing child pornography. The man told investigators when searching the internet, he uses terms such as “teen boys nude, barely legal teen boys, boys nude,” among other similar search terms.
One particular image of child pornography that was reported to officers was later shown to Stidem. The man reportedly recalled seeing this image online and believed the children in the image to be approximately 7-8 years old. The picture reportedly depicted two nude male children engaged in a sexual act.
The man was booked into the Iron County Jail, where he is being held without bond. A bond reduction hearing is scheduled to take place Thursday in Iron County Court.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.