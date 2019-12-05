Irwin enters plea in molestation case

A local photographer found guilty last year in St. Francois County of molesting a girl once again appeared before Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn for a plea hearing on similar charges out of Washington County.
Daniel Irwin, 66, of Desloge, was found guilty of five counts of felony child molestation in the second degree in St. Francois County after a jury trial was held in April 2017. The victim in the case reported multiple instances of being inappropriately touched by Irwin in January of that year. The reported incidents occurred at the victim’s home and at the Park Hills business Irwin owned, Artistic Images.
After receiving a prison sentence of 10 years consecutive on each of the five counts in the St. Francois County case (50 years), Irwin still had to face Washington County charges, which included two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy/deviate sexual intercourse involving a person less than 14 years of age.
On Monday, Irwin entered an Alford plea to one count of second-degree child molestation and received a 10-year prison sentence to run concurrent to any other sentences that he’s currently serving for a total of 50 years.
In entering an Alford plea, the defendant didn't admit guilt but admitted that the evidence presented by the prosecution would be likely to persuade a judge or jury to find the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
You have free articles remaining.
The charges in Washington County stem from incidents that occurred between Jan. 12 and Jan. 15 of 2017 when Irwin was staying at the Super 8 Hotel in Potosi with a girl under the age of 12 and other family, according to a probable cause statement by Det. Beverly Gillam of the Multi-County Narcotics/Violent Crimes Enforcement.
According to the statement, the young girl disclosed that during the hotel stay, Irwin touched her private area on two separate occasions.
The charges in St. Francois County came after an officer with the Desloge Police Department received information on April 10, 2017, that a girl less than 10 years old said Irwin had sexually molested her on more than one occasion.
The girl attended a Children’s Advocacy Center Forensic Interview on Aug. 24, 2017, and she explained that Irwin molested her multiple times, at multiple locations in January. The young girl explained to the caseworker during a recorded interview that Irwin deliberately placed his hands inside her clothing and touched her inappropriately on more than one occasion.
Irwin has now been sentenced to serve a total of 50 years behind bars as a result of the two cases and he won’t be eligible for parole until 85% of his prison term has been served.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.