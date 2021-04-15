Janusweski charged with charged with child molestation, attempting to give meth to child

During an interview with police, Janusweski reportedly stated that while in the woods, he gave the child methamphetamine to consume by mouth. Police say the man also confirmed that he kissed the child on the lips.

According to the report, the man said that while he and the girl were in the woods, she was grinding on his leg in a sexual manner. He later reportedly stated, "she knows what she is doing."

The report states that Janusweski told police he and the child were at a residence in Tiff on an unknown date, and the girl had rubbed a ball-type object on his private area, and he became aroused.

Janusweski was booked at the Washington County Jail on Wednesday, and a $100,000 bond was set in the case. If released on bail, the man must comply with GPS monitoring and is prohibited from having contact with any person under the age of 17.

The man was scheduled to appear in Washington County Court Thursday morning for initial arraignment on the charges.

The charging documents filed on Tuesday indicate that Janusweski faces a potential sentence of up to 67 years in prison if convicted of the charges in this case.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

