Janusweski charged with child molestation, attempting to give meth to child

A man is facing charges in Washington County this week following allegations that he had sexual contact with a girl and allegedly gave her methamphetamine.
Dillon Joseph Janusweski, 30, of Cadet, has been charged with two counts of second-degree child molestation (involving a child less than 12 years of age), enticement of a child (actor 21 years of age or older and child less than 15 years of age), and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 25, the Missouri Division of Family Services received a hotline call indicating that Janusweski had allegedly sexually molested a child between Jan. 1 and Jan. 25.
During a forensic interview, the young girl reported that she and Janusweski were walking through a wooded area off of Tiff Road in Washington County when the alleged events occurred.
The child told authorities that at one point, Janusweski was touching her breast area under her shirt. She said later, he attempted to unzip her jacket.
The report states the girl went on to describe how Janusweski had "french kissed" her, and his tongue went inside her mouth. She reportedly told investigators that she and Janusweski were by a body of water, and he attempted to give her drugs.
During an interview with police, Janusweski reportedly stated that while in the woods, he gave the child methamphetamine to consume by mouth. Police say the man also confirmed that he kissed the child on the lips.
According to the report, the man said that while he and the girl were in the woods, she was grinding on his leg in a sexual manner. He later reportedly stated, "she knows what she is doing."
The report states that Janusweski told police he and the child were at a residence in Tiff on an unknown date, and the girl had rubbed a ball-type object on his private area, and he became aroused.
Janusweski was booked at the Washington County Jail on Wednesday, and a $100,000 bond was set in the case. If released on bail, the man must comply with GPS monitoring and is prohibited from having contact with any person under the age of 17.
The man was scheduled to appear in Washington County Court Thursday morning for initial arraignment on the charges.
The charging documents filed on Tuesday indicate that Janusweski faces a potential sentence of up to 67 years in prison if convicted of the charges in this case.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com