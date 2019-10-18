A Washington County man faces charges after an incident that reportedly occurred earlier this year.
Brandon Jarvis, 33, of Belgrade, was charged this week with first-degree tampering, felony possession of a controlled substance, and fourth-degree assault.
According to a probable cause statement by Officer Colt Tripp of the Potosi Police Department, on March 16, at approximately 3:48 a.m., Tripp was dispatched to a residence on Lawrence Street in reference to a man attempting to steal a truck. A neighbor of the vehicle’s owner had reported the apparent crime in progress. Upon the officer’s arrival, contact was made with a man who Tripp identified as the person who was attempting to steal the truck.
Reports state the neighbor who reported the suspicious activity confronted Jarvis while he was inside the truck. Jarvis stated that he wasn't trying to steal the truck and attempted to punch the man. The man dodged the punch and struck Jarvis in the head with his fist. Jarvis then fled the scene before the officer’s arrival. The man described Jarvis to be wearing boots, pajama pants, and a black hoodie at the time of the confrontation.
The officer later located Jarvis at the Gulf gas station in Potosi and the clerk behind the counter stated that Jarvis went into the restroom. The employee stated that before entering the restroom Jarvis reportedly said, “I need to flush this [expletive].” He then went into the restroom and began flushing the toilet.
Potosi Officer Michael Radford assisted Tripp with the call and located a crystal-like substance on the Gulf gas station’s restroom floor near the toilet. According to lab results from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab, the crystal-like substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
A warrant for Jarvis’ arrest was issued Thursday with a $25,000 bond. As of Friday afternoon, Jarvis had yet to be apprehended.
Anyone with any information regarding Jarvis’ whereabouts is asked to contact either the Potosi Police Department or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the criminal complaint, Jarvis is on parole for three separate prior felony offenses including stealing, tampering, and manufacturing a controlled substance. Additionally stated is that Jarvis has a prior failure to appear violation and his probation has been revoked three times. Jarvis still has a 10-year sentence on his parole.
If convicted of the recently filed charges, Jarvis could face up to seven years in prison in addition to any sentence imposed by the court for violating his parole.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.