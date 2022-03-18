Jaycox gets seven years in prison for manslaughter after 2018 infant death

An area man was sentenced this week in Washington County after entering an Alford plea to manslaughter in connection with the 2018 death of his infant daughter. The child reportedly died of a closed head injury, and an autopsy revealed injuries consistent with being shaken.

Cleve L. Jaycox Jr., 38, of Potosi, appeared before Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn on Thursday to be sentenced for one count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, as well as a separate DWI charge.

The man was represented by his counsel, Attorney T.J. Hunsaker while Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Josh Hedgecorth represented the State at the hearing.

Jaycox entered an Alford plea to the involuntary manslaughter charge on Feb. 28. In entering an Alford plea, Jaycox did not admit guilt but acknowledged that there was sufficient evidence to find Jaycox guilty if the case were to go to trial.

As part of a plea agreement, the prosecution recommended a sentence of seven years in prison.

Judge Horn accepted the state’s recommendation, handing down a sentence of seven years in prison to run concurrent to another seven-year sentence Jaycox received for the separate DWI charge.

Original reports indicate that on March 29, 2018, Jaycox was taking care of his three-month-old daughter. At 2:11 p.m., he reportedly took the child to Washington County Memorial Hospital.

The arrest report said hospital staff reported that the baby was breathing and her eyes were closed, but she was unresponsive. Her arms and legs were reportedly limp, and there was minimal response from sternal rubs, a technique used by medical personnel involving pain stimulus to determine the level of consciousness.

Jaycox told hospital personnel that he found the infant in the “ball pit” in the current condition. The baby was transported to St. Louis Children’s Hospital, where her condition deteriorated, and her care was redirected to comfort measures.

The baby died on March 30, 2018, at 12:43 p.m. An autopsy was performed, which showed the infant died as a result of a closed head injury.

The autopsy report included a Neuropathology Microscopic examination with the diagnosis of acute subdural hemorrhage, a blood clot due to a vein rupturing when a head suddenly jolts or shakes the brain. The autopsy report also indicated an acute subarachnoid hemorrhage, which is bleeding on the brain and causes unconsciousness; a mixed pattern of traumatic axonal injury, which is a traumatic brain injury, and hypoxic axonal injury, indicating irreversible brain damage. Additionally, the infant reportedly had extensive retinal hemorrhages, which is bleeding in the eyes as a result of being shaken.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

