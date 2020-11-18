JeffCo man caught with child porn threatened to kill tech employees, others, FBI says

A Jefferson County man who threatened to kill employees of YouTube, Google and Twitter, as well as Democrats and others, was caught with child porn and a child-size sex doll when the FBI raided his house, charging documents say.

Matthew Bryan Thilges, 56, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to charges of attempted production of child porn and receipt of child porn. His lawyer did not return a message seeking comment.

Thilges began making the threats against tech employees in YouTube comments in July, FBI Special Agent Kyle Storm wrote in an affidavit accompanying the charges. Storm did not describe Thilges’ motivation for doing so.

He said he wanted to “stick a sword right through” YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki and said Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey “must die,” Storm wrote. Even the email addresses Thilges used contained criticism of the tech giants, and included the phrases “jackisaterrorist” and “guugleisfascistpig,” Storm wrote.

By October, Thilges was also targeting Democrats, government employees and police, saying that if an officer “shows up at your door WITHOUT a warrant and and attempts to KIDNAP you or any member of your family, you are not only entitled to shoot it in the face, you are OBLIGATED to do so as an American Citizen.”