A man from Jefferson County, Missouri on April 5 admitted possessing two pipe bombs and methamphetamine, according to a news release issued by the Office of the U.S. Attorney. Eastern District of Missouri.

Douglas Matthew Moore II, 47, of Byrnes Mill, was stopped by a deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department on May 11, 2021, while driving a 2004 Suzuki Aerio with expired license plates. He had an active warrant. After his arrest, the deputy found the pipe bombs and methamphetamine in the car.

Moore was on probation at the time and has pending charges in Ste. Genevieve County and Jefferson County circuit courts.

Moore pleaded guilty Wednesday in front of U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White to one felony count of possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Moore is scheduled to be sentenced in July. The crime carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

The case was investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Martin is prosecuting the case.