One man injured, another man charged in Wash Co

Jones

 Washington County Sheriff's Office

A Washington County man is facing felony charges for allegedly throwing a rock at a man, striking him in the head.

Edward Shane Jones, 53, of Cadet, has been charged in Washington County with second-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to a probable cause statement by Cpl. G. Goldsberry of the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a man reported to officers that, on Nov. 8, he had been traveling west on Golden Rod Road when a green Volkswagen Beetle, occupied by Jones, blocked the road in front of him. The man stated that Jones got out of his vehicle and said, “I remember you.”

The man reported he tried opening his truck door but Jones slammed it back shut and reached inside in order to assault him.

The man reported to officers that he was able to remove himself from the truck when Jones picked up a baseball-sized rock and threw it at his head, striking him over the left eye. Jones then got into his vehicle and sped away.

The victim was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries which included a laceration above his left eye from the thrown rock.

The Cadet man was booked into the Washington County Jail and a bond was set at $40,000, cash or surety. He had an outstanding Jefferson County warrant at the time of his arrest. Jones posted the surety bond a few days later and was released from custody.

A review of Jones’s criminal history shows he has multiple prior charges including possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful use of a weapon; assault on law enforcement while intoxicated; resisting/interfering with an arrest; possession, manufacture, or sale of an illegal weapon; first-degree endangering the welfare of a child; second-degree assault and others.

The criminal complaint filed Thursday by Washington County Prosecutor Joshua Hedgecorth states that Jones has multiple commitments with the Department of Corrections and due to his prior assaultive behavior and the nature of the present offense, he is a danger to the community.

