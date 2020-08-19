Judge dismisses all but one count in TDL case

Judge Inman dismissed counts three and five of the amended petition on Oct. 28.

In the amended petition, count three requested that the court enter a ruling that Combs, association developer of Terre Du Lac Inc., no longer have veto power over amendments to the bylaws and articles of incorporation of the association on the grounds that the developer no longer owns 75% of the lots in the development.

The court ruled that Tilley was asking the court to speculate on a hypothetical situation as there are no pending amendments to the bylaws nor articles of incorporation of the association that would trigger the questionable “veto power.”

The court further found that the amended petition failed to present a “real, substantial, presently existing controversy admitting of specific relief as distinguished from an advisory or hypothetical situation,” which is required by existing case law precedent for the judgment asked for in Tilley’s petition.

The ruling stated the court has no obligation to render an advisory opinion based on a hypothetical situation and therefore the count was dismissed.

In count five of the amended petition, it was requested that the court set aside a judgment entered on Dec. 4, 1989, between the association and the developer.