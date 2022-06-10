Judge rules to disqualify Wash Co. prosecutor candidate

A judge ruled this week to disqualify a candidate seeking election as the prosecuting attorney of Washington County after finding the candidate did not meet residency requirements for the elected position.

On Thursday, Associate Circuit Judge Daren L. Adkins of the 43rd Judicial Circuit determined that Republican candidate for prosecuting attorney John I. Jones IV be disqualified from the August primary election ballot, citing that Jones was not a bona fide resident of Washington County on Nov. 9, as required by state statute.

Per state statute, a candidate seeking election as a county's prosecuting attorney is required to have been a bona fide resident of the county for 12 months prior to the date of the general election. This year's general election for the Prosecuting Attorney's Office will be held on Nov. 8.

The civil trial was held after current Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Hedgecorth filed a petition in April contesting Jones' eligibility to appear on the primary ballot.

Hedgecorth and Jones each filed to run for the prosecutor's office on Feb. 22, ahead of the general election in November. Jones filed as a Republican. Hedgecorth is running as a Democrat.

The court heard the evidence presented at this week's civil trial, examined the exhibits, and heard statements from counsel before rendering a judgment.

Through evidence and testimony, the court learned that Jones, his wife, and his family established residence in Virginia, where they owned a house, and Jones had a solo law practice before coming to Missouri in January 2021.

When Jones and his family arrived in Missouri, they initially lived with his parents at their home in Blackwell, according to filings.

After approximately a week of living with his mother and father, Jones reportedly returned to Virginia to work on his house to prepare it for sale. The home sold in April 2021, the judgment states.

After two or three weeks of living with Jones' parents, his wife and children reportedly moved to a house in Jefferson County in February 2021 owned by Jones' grandmother. Jones returned to Missouri the following month and moved into the Jefferson County residence with his wife and children.

The judgment states that on May 4, 2021, Jones and his wife bought eight acres of land in Cadet. At about the same time, they purchased a double-wide mobile home to be delivered to the property in the future.

The mobile home was reportedly delivered to the property in late August, arriving in two separate halves. In September and October, the judgment notes Jones and his family "camped" out some weekends in one-half of the mobile home, which was covered on one side with plastic. At that time, the mobile home did not have running water, electricity, or toilet facilities, according to court records.

Both halves of the mobile home were set on a foundation at the Washington County property on Nov. 4. However, the house reportedly still did not have running water, electricity, or bathroom facilities.

The meter to provide electricity to the mobile home was installed on Dec. 10, and the septic tank was delivered at about the same time.

On Dec. 31, Jones and his family spent their first night in their home fully assembled with running water, electricity, and bathroom facilities, the court determined.

The court noted that until Dec. 31, 2021, Jones and his family, in all respects, resided at the Jefferson County property.

The court's judgment states that as of this week's trial, Jones and his wife had still not transferred the title to the mobile home into their names.

In its judgment, the court cited instances of Jones using the Jefferson County address for financial and legal documents.

In October, Jones reportedly completed an application for a Missouri driver's license and listed the Jefferson County residence as his address.

Before that, on June 1, 2021, Jones became employed as a paralegal at a Jefferson County law firm, reportedly using the address in Jefferson County on his W4 and employment documents.

The court learned that Jones had filed an application for reciprocity to obtain his Missouri law license with the Supreme Court and amended that application several times. The judgment stated the last amendment was on Aug. 2, and Jones had listed his address on the application in Jefferson County.

On Feb. 22, Jones executed his Candidate Declaration Form, announcing himself as a candidate for prosecuting attorney in the primary election set for August. That same day, Jones registered the title to his vehicle to Missouri using his Washington County address, registered as a Missouri voter, and changed his driver's license address from the Jefferson County address to Washington County, according to records.

The court's Conclusion of Law states in part, "The actions of [Jones] and his family demonstrate that when they returned to Missouri from Virginia they made [their Jefferson County address] their residence and intended it to be so until they moved into their new residence in December, 2021. In all important documents, including [Jones'] amended application to the Supreme Court of Missouri on August 2, 2021, [Jones] used [the Jefferson County residence] as his address."

Ultimately, the court found the evidence supported a finding that Jones' residence when he returned to Missouri and, through Dec. 30, was in Jefferson County. Thus, he was not a bona fide resident of Washington County on Nov. 9, 2021, as required of a candidate per statute.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.