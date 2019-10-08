A Leadwood man was found guilty after a jury trial Monday in connection with an incident that occurred on Dec. 5.
Troy Callahan, 45, appeared in a St. Francois County courtroom on Monday for an all-day jury trial where it took jurors just 11 minutes of deliberation to find Callahan guilty of three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy of a child less than 12 years of age.
Presiding over the trial was Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler-Horn and the case was tried by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Campbell.
According to a probable cause statement by Cpl. S. Owens of the Leadwood Police Department, on Dec. 14, officers were contacted by a woman reporting that on Dec. 5, her then 5-year-old daughter stated that Callahan “touched her in her private parts when she went to bed.”
The young girl’s mother was asked to provide a written statement about what had happened.
According to the woman’s statement, Callahan was babysitting the child at night while she worked. The woman reported that her 5-year-old daughter stated that her private area hurt. When asked if anyone had touched her there, the child said yes and identified Callahan as the perpetrator.
The child was taken to St. Louis Children’s Hospital for an examination on Dec. 6.
Court documents state that during a forensic interview, at the Children's Advocacy Center in Farmington, the child disclosed that Callahan had placed his leg over her and made her feel trapped. In addition, she stated that he had touched her private area over her clothing as well as skin to skin and forced her to touch his private area. In each instance, the child stated that she had asked Callahan to stop.
Callahan will be back in court for sentencing in this case on Dec. 20, where he faces a range of punishment of between 10 and 30 years, or life in prison, on each of the three counts.
After the guilty verdict was rendered, the state's request to revoke Callahan's $100,000 bond was granted and the court reset the man’s bond at $200,000 cash only. Court then adjourned at 5:37 p.m.
Callahan has a previous criminal record and has been incarcerated in the past.
According to court records, Callahan was released from the Missouri Department of Corrections on Oct. 30, 2018, after serving two years of a five-year sentence for a 2016 second-degree felony C assault of a law enforcement officer in Washington County.
Callahan also served time in jail in 2013 for misdemeanor A theft, and had been incarcerated to the Missouri Department of Corrections for a sentence of four years in 2013 for a probation revocation involving felony failure to provide child support.
