Farmington man guilty of molestation

A Farmington man has been found guilty of statutory sodomy and child molestation by a St. Francois County jury after a two-day trial concluded Thursday.

Danny Ray Schoonover, 53, was convicted on one count of first-degree statutory sodomy and one count of first-degree child molestation for his role in two incidents that occurred in 2016 — one at a residence in Farmington and the other while driving.

According to a probable cause statement by then-Officer Timmeray Porter of the Farmington Police Department, during a forensic interview at the Children's Advocacy Center on May 1, 2017, an 8-year-old female disclosed that Schoonover had performed a sexual act on her at a family member's house while she was in the man's care.

The young girl said that she was asleep on a couch and awoke to find her clothing off and Schoonover engaging in the sexual act.

She described another incident that happened while the two of them were in a truck en route to the flea market in an area that she described as being near C-Barn on Highway 221 in Farmington. She said they were stopped at a stoplight when Schoonover asked her if she wanted him to touch her. She stated that she told him no but he pulled her pants down anyway, while sitting, and touched her private area with his hand.

This case was handled in court by St. Francois County Prosecutor Melissa Gilliam and presided over by Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn.

After a guilty verdict was rendered by the jury, a sentence of 20 years imprisonment on the statutory sodomy count and five years imprisonment on the count of child molestation was recommended by the jurors.

Schoonover will appear back in court for formal sentencing on Dec. 20.

