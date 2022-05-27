Jury finds Burrow guilty of four counts of sodomy, recommends 20 years on each count

A jury trial this week ended with guilty verdicts for an area man accused of sodomy related to reports that he had intercourse with a 19-year-old girl who he found passed out at an area lake development in 2018.

On Wednesday, a St. Francois County jury convicted Cecil Burrow, 64, of Ironton, of four counts of first-degree sodomy. The jury heard evidence during the trial that lasted a day and a half and returned their verdict after deliberating for only 30 minutes.

Following the guilty verdicts, the jury heard evidence during the sentencing phase of the trial. The jurors then recommended Burrow be sentenced to 20 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on each count.

Burrow, who had been free on bond before the trial, was taken into custody following Wednesday’s court proceedings. A new bond of $350,000 was set. A formal sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 22 before Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn.

The case was tried by Special Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kathi Alizadeh and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Linda Freeman on behalf of the prosecution, and Assistant Public Defender Geralyn Ruess represented Burrow.

The case was investigated by the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.

“The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office appreciates the dedication of Detective Matt Wampler in assisting us in bringing justice for the survivor in this matter,” the office said in a statement.

The case against Burrow was filed in 2018 following reports that the man had intercourse with a teenage girl at an area lake development after he found her passed out.

According to a probable cause statement in the case, on July 25, 2018, a detective with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department conducted a recorded interview with a 19-year-old girl who explained she was a victim of a rape that occurred at Lake Hannah.

The detective reported the girl told him that on July 14, 2018, she was extremely intoxicated and passed out on a bed in a camping trailer. She said she didn’t know the person who lived there and was not familiar with the residence.

The girl said when she woke up, her bikini bottom was off, and she was naked from the waist down. She said she immediately felt pain.

On Aug. 3, 2018, the detective interviewed Burrow at the sheriff’s department, and he reportedly stated that he did have sex with a 19-year-old girl in his camping trailer. Burrow told the detective that prior to the intercourse, she was confused and intoxicated, according to the report.

Burrow said she was slurring her words and was stumbling around. He reportedly admitted he had sex with her while she was intoxicated. He said just before picking the girl up at a nearby campsite, he was aware that she was passed out on a hammock in a rainstorm.

