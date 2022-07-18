Jury finds Gregory guilty of assaulting mother, choking her with purse strap

A St. Francois County jury found an area man guilty of domestic assault last week after a one-day trial.

At the conclusion of the trial on Thursday, it took a jury an hour and 20 minutes to render their verdict that Andrew Paul Gregory, 31, of Bonne Terre, was guilty of second-degree domestic assault and tampering with a witness.

Representing the state at trial were St. Francois County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Tim Wright and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Smith. Assistant Public Defender Geralyn Ruess and Assistant Public Defender Ariel Epulle represented Gregory. Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn presided over the trial.

A formal sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16. Since Gregory was found guilty as a prior and persistent offender, he could face potential sentences of 3-10 years in prison on each of the two counts.

Following the guilty verdicts, St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam expressed appreciation for the victim and everyone who aided in the case.

"Thank you to the victim in this case who bravely testified," said Gilliam. "Also, this verdict was the result of the hard work and preparation by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Tim Wright and Sgt. Tim Harris with the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department."

The case was filed last year after an investigation of an assault that took place at a rural Bonne Terre home.

According to charging documents, on Oct. 26, Gregory, who lived at his mother's house in Bonne Terre, assaulted his mother by striking her in the face with his fist. The man reportedly knocked the woman to the floor and then began choking her with a purse strap.

An investigator with the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department noted in his report that the woman had serious bruises on her face and marks around her neck consistent with being strangled by a strap.

Court records show Gregory has previous convictions for offenses. The man pleaded guilty in 2015 to receiving stolen property, felony stealing, and unlawful use of a weapon. He was sentenced to serve seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections in the cases.

Filings indicate Gregory has pleaded guilty to other past felonies, including felonious restraint, stealing, and fourth-degree assault.