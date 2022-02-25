Jury finds Hankins guilty of statutory sodomy

A St. Francois County jury found an area man guilty of statutory sodomy at the conclusion of a two-day trial held this week.

On Wednesday, the jury found Joshua Paul Hankins, 44, of Bonne Terre, guilty of two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.

The jury recommended a sentence of 12 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on each count. An official sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place on April 22 at 8:30 a.m.

This week’s trial was presided over by Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn.

Special Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kathi Alizadeh and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Matt Brown prosecuted the case. Hankins was represented at trial by Defense Attorney Christopher Hartmann.

Hankins was charged with the crimes in June 2020 after a juvenile family member, less than 14 years of age, reported that the man had previously performed sex acts on her when she was younger.

A probable cause statement filed in the case states that on May 1, 2020, the young girl disclosed that Hankins had molested her for several years.

The report states that the child reported to a social worker that Hankins performed a sex act on her on two occasions after she turned 11 years old.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

