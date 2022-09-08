Jury finds man guilty of endangering a corrections officer

A St. Francois County jury found a man guilty of felony endangering a corrections employee last week after a one-day trial.

Paul Bolton, 31, of St. Louis, stood trial last week and was found guilty of endangering a correction employee by knowingly causing the officer to come into contact with bodily fluids. The case against Bolton was filed on Dec. 22, 2019. After deliberating for approximately an hour, the jury returned with the guilty verdict.

St. Francois County Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Linda Freeman and Shane Porter tried the case on behalf of the state. Bolton was represented by Assistant Public Defender Sabrina Lampley and District Defender Sarah Jackson. The case was presided over by Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn.

Judge Horn ordered a Sentencing Assessment Report to be completed before Bolton is formally sentenced on Nov. 18 at 8 a.m. Until he is formally sentenced, Bolton remains free on a $25,000 surety bond posted on June 27.

Following the trial, the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office recognized the efforts of the assistant prosecutors in securing a guilty verdict as well as the dangers that corrections officers face.

"Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Linda Freeman presented the evidence and case for the prosecution and fought hard to obtain this conviction," the prosecutor's office said in a statement. "Department of Corrections employees are often subjected to being assaulted and spit on."