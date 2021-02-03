Jury finds man guilty of sodomy and child molestation

On Tuesday, Kenneth B. Lachance Sr., 74, was found guilty of first-degree statutory sodomy and first-degree child molestation, both felonies, after a two-day jury trial in St. Francois County.

The crimes for which Lachance was convicted occurred from 2014 through 2016. After finding Lachance guilty, the jury recommended a sentence of 25 years for count one and 15 years for count two.

“Firstly, we thank the victim for her incredible strength and tenacity and pray for her continued healing,” said the St. Francois County Prosecutor’s Office. “We also thank the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department for their diligent and thorough investigation, along with the tireless work of the Division of Family Services - Children’s Division and the Child Advocacy Center.

"It is through their collective effort we were able to achieve this outcome. We also thank the jury for their time and service in careful consideration of the facts of this case.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This week’s trial was the first jury trial of 2021 in St. Francois County. This case was tried by St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam and presided over by Circuit Court Judge Wendy Wexler Horn. Judge Horn will formally sentence Lachance on April 16.