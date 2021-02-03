Jury finds man guilty of sodomy and child molestation

On Tuesday, Kenneth B. Lachance Sr., 74, was found guilty of first-degree statutory sodomy and first-degree child molestation, both felonies, after a two-day jury trial in St. Francois County.
The crimes for which Lachance was convicted occurred from 2014 through 2016. After finding Lachance guilty, the jury recommended a sentence of 25 years for count one and 15 years for count two.
“Firstly, we thank the victim for her incredible strength and tenacity and pray for her continued healing,” said the St. Francois County Prosecutor’s Office. “We also thank the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department for their diligent and thorough investigation, along with the tireless work of the Division of Family Services - Children’s Division and the Child Advocacy Center.
"It is through their collective effort we were able to achieve this outcome. We also thank the jury for their time and service in careful consideration of the facts of this case.”
This week’s trial was the first jury trial of 2021 in St. Francois County. This case was tried by St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam and presided over by Circuit Court Judge Wendy Wexler Horn. Judge Horn will formally sentence Lachance on April 16.
The case against Lachance was filed in 2018 after a child was interviewed by children’s advocates, and disclosed that sexual abuses had occurred.
According to a probable cause statement, on Nov. 22, 2017, a girl was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Farmington. She reportedly revealed she had been sodomized one time and was also molested several times.
She explained the incidents started in July 2014, when she was less than 12 years old, and continued until 2016. She said the sexual contact started at an address off Route D in Farmington where Lachance lives.
She reported that the other molestation incidents occurred at a Desloge address, where he allegedly repeatedly touched her in an inappropriate sexual manner. She described in detail how Lachance touched her.
A deputy with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department interviewed Lachance, during which time he reportedly admitted to the sexual contact. He also told the deputy that it started at his address and then all other incidents happened at the Desloge address.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com