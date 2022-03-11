Jury trial set for one of two men charged with abandonment of corpse after Mikayla Jones' death

The jury trial has been scheduled for one of the two men charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with evidence after the body of Mikayla Jones was found on the side of a Washington County highway last year.

At a hearing in Washington County on Monday, the court scheduled a jury trial for Nov. 3-4 in the case against 24-year-old Ethan Civey. The area man is charged with one count of abandonment of a corpse, four counts of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

The charges against Civey were originally filed on May 22. Andrew Pierce, 33, was also charged with abandonment of a corpse and four counts of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to the charges. They each posted bail in May and were released from custody.

On Oct. 25, Pierce's attorney motioned for a change of venue, which was granted, and the case was transferred to Ste. Genevieve County. A trial has not yet been scheduled in Pierce's case.

On Nov. 22, Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Hedgecorth motioned the court to appoint a special prosecutor to the cases. The court granted the motion and appointed the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to handle the cases.

Jones was 18 years old when she was reported missing on May 7, and search efforts began. On May 20, the teen's body was found near Route M between Caledonia and Irondale in Washington County.

Civey and Pierce were allegedly seen with Jones before her disappearance. While interviewed by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, both men reportedly admitted that they had disposed of the teen's body, according to the police reports.

The reports state that Pierce and Civey admitted to destroying drug evidence after Jones' death. In a press release following the discovery of Jones' body, Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen said investigators suspected the teen's death was due to an accidental drug overdose.

Stacie Jones, Mikayla's mother, has remained adamant that her daughter did not have a history of drug use, nor was she known to hang out with anyone who used drugs. She believes foul play was involved in her daughter's death and that the evidence was clear.

Stacie said she was very happy that the cases against Pierce and Civey had been handed over to a special prosecutor. The teen's mother made it clear that her primary objective was to attain justice for Mikayla.

Since her daughter's death, Stacie has leased billboards and hung signs in windows of local businesses calling attention to her efforts in securing justice. A Facebook Page, "Justice for Mikayla," is dedicated to sharing updates, memorials, photos, and more.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

