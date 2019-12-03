{{featured_button_text}}
Local man tracked and located by K-9, charged with burglary

Eddings

 St. Francois County Sheriff's Department

A local man is charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into a Farmington home, cutting his hand in the process, and eventually being tracked by a police K-9 to the nearby emergency room.

Scott Eddings, 41, of Desloge, was charged in St. Francois County on Monday with second-degree burglary.

According to a probable cause statement by Officer A. Fischer of the Farmington Police Department, Eddings entered a home on Maple Ridge Court Wednesday without permission by breaking the glass in the basement door. Officers reportedly found blood on the basement floor as well as in several places around the residence.

Authorities were called shortly after the homeowner arrived at her house to find it in a state of disarray. She also noticed a car that did not belong to her parked on her property.

When officers arrived at the residence, the man had already fled the scene on foot. Officers located two guns belonging to the homeowner in a field directly behind the house, which leads to Parkland Health Center.

A K-9 officer deployed his dog to see if there was a scent trail that could be tracked and, according to the statement, the dog was able to pick up a scent trail near the spot where the two guns were found in the field. Officers followed the trail which led to the Parkland Health Center ambulance bay entrance at the hospital’s emergency room.

Officers went inside the hospital where they located Eddings having just walked into the facility with a laceration to his hand.

The officer reports in his statement that Eddings appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was unable to be interviewed at the time regarding his involvement in the burglary.

It is also noted in the officer's statement that during the trek across the field from the woman's house to the hospital, the pursuing officers’ clothing became covered in burrs and weeds and that Eddings’ clothing also had similar burrs and weeds.

Eddings was booked in the St. Francois County Jail Thursday and a bond of $20,000 cash or surety bond has been set.

If his bond is posted, Eddings is ordered to be fitted with a GPS monitoring device within 24 hours of release. He is also prohibited possessing or consuming controlled substances and must submit to drug testing if ordered by the court.

If convicted of the charge, Eddings could face between one and seven years in prison.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

