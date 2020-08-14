Kelley formally charged with murder

An Annapolis man has been formally charged with the murder of another man in Iron County earlier this week.
McCoy Kelley, 21, is charged in Iron County with first-degree murder and armed criminal action following a homicide investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Division of Drug and Crime Control, and the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.
According to an MSHP probable cause statement, at approximately 1:20 a.m. Tuesday morning, Iron County deputies were called to a house on Highway 49, in Annapolis, for reports of a shooting.
When the deputies arrived at the home, they discovered the body of 30-year-old William (Billy) Shy. The man appeared to have been shot two times and was lying on the floor in the living area of the residence, according to the report.
Witnesses to the events leading up to the man’s death told police that at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday, Kelley came to the house intent on speaking with a woman there. Kelley and the woman had reportedly been involved in a relationship that ended with Kelley assaulting the woman.
When Kelley arrived at the house, witnesses said he knocked on a window from outside. Shy asked who it was and Kelley reportedly said that he needed to speak with Shy “before things got out of hand.”
The owner of the residence and Shy then told Kelley to leave the property.
Just hours later, at approximately 1 a.m., witnesses inside the home said they heard a knock on the front door.
Shy reportedly walked to the front door and opened it. Immediately after he opened the door, witnesses reported hearing three to four gunshots. Shy had been shot multiple times and fell to the floor.
One of the witnesses inside the home said they heard Kelley's voice outside the door just before the shots were fired. The content of what Kelley said was inaudible, but the witness confirmed it was Kelley's voice.
The report states that immediately after the shooting, one of the witnesses ran out the door and down the driveway, attempting to see who fired the shots. He stated he did not see anyone fleeing the scene, nor did he see or hear a vehicle.
Another witness inside the home stated she had a conversation with Kelley approximately 24 hours earlier in which he had said he was going to kill Shy.
An interview was conducted with one of Kelley’s relatives, who told police that his wife was awoke about 3 a.m. by someone knocking on the door of their home, located approximately a mile and a half away from the scene of the homicide.
The man said he went to the door and found Kelley standing outside naked, wearing only a black towel.
The relative said Kelley told him his vehicle was stuck and asked him if he had any gas. The man said he did not have any, but provided Kelley with pants and a shirt to wear. He then gave Kelley a ride to Des Arc, where Kelley jumped from the vehicle and ran. The man said he did not see which way Kelley ran.
While processing the scene, officers were alerted to a vehicle fire, approximately a half-mile from the scene of the shooting.
Officers responded to Iron County Road 155 and discovered a passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames. It was identified as a silver Saturn passenger vehicle.
According to the report, the Annapolis Police Department reported recent contact with Kelley in a silver Saturn passenger vehicle.
Kelley turned himself over to Iron County authorities Wednesday and was booked into the Iron County Jail, where he is currently being held without bail. He was arraigned on the charges Thursday afternoon and is due back in court on Aug. 20 for a bond appearance.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
