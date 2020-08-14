Kelley formally charged with murder

Just hours later, at approximately 1 a.m., witnesses inside the home said they heard a knock on the front door.

Shy reportedly walked to the front door and opened it. Immediately after he opened the door, witnesses reported hearing three to four gunshots. Shy had been shot multiple times and fell to the floor.

One of the witnesses inside the home said they heard Kelley's voice outside the door just before the shots were fired. The content of what Kelley said was inaudible, but the witness confirmed it was Kelley's voice.

The report states that immediately after the shooting, one of the witnesses ran out the door and down the driveway, attempting to see who fired the shots. He stated he did not see anyone fleeing the scene, nor did he see or hear a vehicle.

Another witness inside the home stated she had a conversation with Kelley approximately 24 hours earlier in which he had said he was going to kill Shy.

An interview was conducted with one of Kelley’s relatives, who told police that his wife was awoke about 3 a.m. by someone knocking on the door of their home, located approximately a mile and a half away from the scene of the homicide.