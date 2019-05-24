A mother from Washington County and her boyfriend are facing felony charges after police say they took her daughter to a fight just two days after Christmas.
Meagan DeClue, 30, of Cadet, has been charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree resulting in physical injury, felony assault in the third degree, and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree. DeClue’s bond is set at $35,000.
William Hawkins III, 38, of Potosi, has also been charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree resulting in physical injury and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree. Hawkins’ bond is set at $25,000.
According to the probable cause statement, on Dec. 27, Hawkins drove DeClue and her daughter to the Potosi City Park baseball fields with the intention of the 12-year-old girl getting into a fight with another juvenile.
Court documents state that witnesses reported that during the fight, both DeClue and Hawkins were cheering on DeClue’s daughter. It was also reported that at the beginning of the fight DeClue shoved the other juvenile to the ground and also kept her from defending herself by pulling her arm from behind.
Witnesses also stated that Hawkins told DeClue’s daughter to “fish hook” the other girl. DeClue, according to the report, also bragged about the fight in a video posted shortly after it occurred.
The probable cause statement also notes that the baseball field was damaged during the altercation resulting in $1,729.44 in damages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.