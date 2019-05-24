{{featured_button_text}}

A mother from Washington County and her boyfriend are facing felony charges after police say they took her daughter to a fight just two days after Christmas.

Meagan DeClue, 30, of Cadet, has been charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree resulting in physical injury, felony assault in the third degree, and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree. DeClue’s bond is set at $35,000.

William Hawkins III, 38, of Potosi, has also been charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree resulting in physical injury and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree. Hawkins’ bond is set at $25,000.

According to the probable cause statement, on Dec. 27, Hawkins drove DeClue and her daughter to the Potosi City Park baseball fields with the intention of the 12-year-old girl getting into a fight with another juvenile.

Court documents state that witnesses reported that during the fight, both DeClue and Hawkins were cheering on DeClue’s daughter. It was also reported that at the beginning of the fight DeClue shoved the other juvenile to the ground and also kept her from defending herself by pulling her arm from behind.

Witnesses also stated that Hawkins told DeClue’s daughter to “fish hook” the other girl. DeClue, according to the report, also bragged about the fight in a video posted shortly after it occurred.

The probable cause statement also notes that the baseball field was damaged during the altercation resulting in $1,729.44 in damages.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

