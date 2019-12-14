{{featured_button_text}}
Man faces charges after Tuesday pursuit

Kinnard

 St. Francois County Sheriff's Department

A local man is facing charges after allegedly leading officers on a pursuit in Park Hills on Tuesday.

Dustin Kinnard, 34, of Park Hills, has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, resisting or interfering with arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a probable cause statement by Officer M. Yetman of the Park Hills Police Department, the officer attempted to stop a vehicle Tuesday for failing to stop at a stop sign.

The vehicle reportedly did not stop and the officer pursued the vehicle for a short time. During the brief pursuit, the officer states that he observed multiple items being thrown out of the passenger side window of the vehicle.

According to the statement, the vehicle eventually stalled and Kinnard jumped out of the passenger side of the vehicle, fleeing on foot.

The officer then chased Kinnard on foot, giving verbal commands for him to stop which he reportedly ignored. The officer states that he observed Kinnard throw a black pouch into the woods close to where he was running.

The officer was eventually able to apprehend Kinnard and located on him a .338 pistol magazine. Also recovered was the small bag Kinnard had reportedly thrown which contained 9 mm pistol ammunition.

Two other Park Hills officers recovered the items thrown from the passenger side of the vehicle during the initial pursuit which were identified as a .380 pistol, a 9 mm pistol, and a black pouch containing four small clear plastic bags of a crystal substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, as well as a digital scale.

The officer confirmed the man’s identity through a computer check and discovered that Kinnard is a felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.

Kinnard was booked into the St. Francois County Jail and a bond was set at $50,000, cash or surety.

A review of Kinnard’s criminal history revealed that he has an active warrant for failing to appear in court in a pending case out of Cole County in which he faces a charge of passing a bad check. Kinnard also has previous convictions for tampering with a motor vehicle and drug possession.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

