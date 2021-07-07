Krodinger accused of hitting man with truck

An area man has been charged with hitting another man with his truck last week in Iron Mountain Lake.

William Bernard Krodinger, 55, of Iron Mountain Lake, was charged in St. Francois County on Tuesday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

According to a probable cause statement from St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, on July 1, Krodinger reportedly struck another man with his truck in the area of Brown Mountain Road in Iron Mountain Lake. The man who was allegedly hit by Krodinger’s vehicle sustained serious physical injury.

The report states that the alleged victim’s leg appeared to be broken and deformed and the injured man had to be airlifted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis to be treated for his injuries.

Krodinger was booked at the St. Francois County Jail and a $100,000 cash or surety bond was set in the case. Court records indicate the man posted the bond on Tuesday and must comply with GPS monitoring while free on bail.

An initial court appearance in the case is scheduled for July 15 in St. Francois County.

