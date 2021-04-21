LaChance sentenced to 40 years in child molestation case

The case against LaChance was filed in 2018 after a child was interviewed by children's advocates and disclosed that sexual abuses had occurred.

According to a probable cause statement from the case, on Nov. 22, 2017, a then 14-year-old girl was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center in Farmington.

During the interview, the child recalled incidents of sodomy and molestation perpetrated by LaChance. She said the occurrences began in July 2014, when she was less than 12 years old, and continued until September 2017.

The child told investigators that the molestation had occurred at LaChance's residence on Route D in Farmington. She reported that other violations occurred at an address in Desloge, where she said there was repeated sexual contact between her and LaChance.

On Jan. 24, 2018, an officer interviewed LaChance at the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department.

After being read his Miranda Rights, LaChance admitted to the officer that he first had sexual contact with the child at his residence on Route D in Farmington. The man reportedly said all the other sexual contacts had occurred at the address in Desloge.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

