LaChance sentenced to 40 years in child molestation case

An area man was sentenced in St. Francois County last week after a jury found him guilty of sexual crimes that took place in Farmington and Desloge.
On Friday, Kenneth Bernard LaChance Sr., 74, of Farmington, was sentenced to a total of 40 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after a St. Francois County jury returned guilty verdicts for one count of first-degree statutory sodomy and one count of first-degree child molestation.
LaChance received a 25-year prison sentence for the count of first-degree statutory sodomy and a 15-year sentence for the first-degree child molestation charge. Circuit Court Judge Wendy Wexler Horn ordered LaChance to serve the two sentences consecutively.
The case was prosecuted by St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam, who released a statement this week about the outcome of the case.
"The child (survivor) in this case was so extremely brave and courageous to come forward and testify," said Gilliam in the statement. "She is one of the strongest and most resilient people I know.
"I would also like to again thank the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department for their dedicated assistance in this case," the statement read. "The dedication of law enforcement and the bravery of the survivor has allowed us to reach this conclusion."
The case against LaChance was filed in 2018 after a child was interviewed by children's advocates and disclosed that sexual abuses had occurred.
According to a probable cause statement from the case, on Nov. 22, 2017, a then 14-year-old girl was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center in Farmington.
During the interview, the child recalled incidents of sodomy and molestation perpetrated by LaChance. She said the occurrences began in July 2014, when she was less than 12 years old, and continued until September 2017.
The child told investigators that the molestation had occurred at LaChance's residence on Route D in Farmington. She reported that other violations occurred at an address in Desloge, where she said there was repeated sexual contact between her and LaChance.
On Jan. 24, 2018, an officer interviewed LaChance at the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department.
After being read his Miranda Rights, LaChance admitted to the officer that he first had sexual contact with the child at his residence on Route D in Farmington. The man reportedly said all the other sexual contacts had occurred at the address in Desloge.
