Largent found guilty of hitting, seriously injuring motorcyclist with his truck last year

On Tuesday, a St. Francois County jury found an area man guilty of striking and seriously injuring a motorcyclist with his truck last year.

The two-day trial concluded on Tuesday as the jury deliberated for about 30 minutes before rendering their verdict that Brett D. Largent, 45, of Park Hills, was guilty of first-degree assault/serious physical injury and armed criminal action.

Representing the state at trial were St. Francois County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Linda Freeman and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kathi Alizadeh. Assistant Public Defenders Holly Kees and Ayla Chadbourne represented Largent. Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn presided over the trial.

"A special thank you to the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department and Lt. Matt Wampler and Detective Greg Adams for their investigation in this incident and dedication to justice for the injured victim," the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Office said in a statement after the trial.

A formal sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5, where Largent faces potential sentences of life in prison on each of the two counts.

Largent was charged with the crimes last year after his truck struck a motorcycle, seriously injuring the operator.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, on May 13, 2021, Largent was driving a gray 2012 GMC Sierra pickup truck on Highway 8, traveling behind a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The report states that Largent drove into the oncoming lane of traffic, caught up to the motorcycle, and crashed into it. The collision reportedly caused the motorcycle to veer off of the highway, striking multiple objects and landing on the road verge off Highway 8, west of the rock quarry.

After the crash, the motorcyclist managed to make it back to the roadway, where a passerby saw him. A deputy also arrived on the scene. The injured motorcycle rider told the deputy that he was struck by a gray GMC truck and that he believed it was an intentional strike, according to the report.

The man was airlifted to Mercy Hospital South and then transferred to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, where he underwent multiple surgeries. The report listed several injuries sustained by the motorcyclist, including two broken arms, one broken leg, multiple contusions, abrasions, and internal injuries.

Court records show that Largent has previously been convicted of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary, and felony stealing. He pleaded guilty to the crimes in 1998 and was sentenced to serve three years in prison.