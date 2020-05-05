Law firm raises money for Bikers Against Child Abuse

April was Child Abuse Prevention Month and a local law firm is raising funds to aid a group of child abuse prevention advocates.
Marler Law Partners has decided to fundraise for Bikers Against Child Abuse (B.A.C.A.) International and will be matching any donations made with a check to the local chapter – B.A.C.A. of SW Missouri.
B.A.C.A. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to create a safer environment for abused children.
According to the organization website, B.A.C.A. works with local agencies to get notified when a child is frightened of their environment. Following this initial contact, the child is given the name and number of two B.A.C.A. members residing geographically closest to them, who then become the child’s primary contacts. Anytime the child feels scared and feels the need for the presence of his new B.A.C.A. family, the child may call upon these bikers to go to the child’s house and provide the necessary reassurance to feel safe and protected.
“B.A.C.A. has been there to defend a number of our clients in family law matters,” said Ramona Gau, partner at Marler Law Partners. “We’ve seen their impact locally with the SW Missouri chapter.”
This fundraiser comes amidst a health crisis, where resources are stretched thin for business owners regardless of industry.
When the firm approached the managing partner, Sara Marler, about proceeding with the fundraiser during the COVID19 crisis, Marler saw the importance of a fundraiser like this during the pandemic.
“We need this fundraiser for B.A.C.A. now more than ever,” said Marler. “With kids out of school and at home, there are less ‘reporters’ looking out for signs of abuse and neglect.
“There simply isn’t the same level of access for kids to find these resources outside of the education system without organizations like B.A.C.A.,” Marler added.
As of April 29, the firm had raised close to $100 from supporters on Facebook. Marler decided to extend the matching campaign and plans on writing the check to match the final amount raised by Saturday.
If you wish to donate to the Marler Law Partners Facebook fundraiser, visit the firm’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/marlerlawpartners.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.