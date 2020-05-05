Law firm raises money for Bikers Against Child Abuse

According to the organization website, B.A.C.A. works with local agencies to get notified when a child is frightened of their environment. Following this initial contact, the child is given the name and number of two B.A.C.A. members residing geographically closest to them, who then become the child’s primary contacts. Anytime the child feels scared and feels the need for the presence of his new B.A.C.A. family, the child may call upon these bikers to go to the child’s house and provide the necessary reassurance to feel safe and protected.