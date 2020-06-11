Lawsuit filed after suicide at SFC Jail last year

The complaint states Bennett told one deputy that he wanted to kill himself. It further states that the man said to one of the troopers, “I wish you would just take that gun out and shoot me, man.” When the trooper asked Bennett what he meant by the statement, he reportedly said, “I just don’t want to be in this world anymore.”

The filing further states the trooper reportedly took notes of what Bennett said. He handed the notes to the deputy, who then informed the other deputy on the scene of Bennett’s suicidal threats.

The deputies transported Bennett to the jail. The court document alleges that when they arrived at the jail, Smith, Lunsford, Sansoucie, and Appel were on duty and were warned that Bennett was suicidal.

Video surveillance shows that Sansoucie searched Bennett and placed him in a holding cell at 7:37 p.m that evening.

Documents allege that despite knowing of Bennett’s suicidal threats, the named defendants failed to take any measures to prevent Bennett from harming himself. Instead of being clothed in a paper gown, Bennett was given a standard-issued orange jail shirt and pants and was placed in a cell by himself with an interior door handle.