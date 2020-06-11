Lawsuit filed after suicide at SFC Jail last year

A lawsuit was filed Tuesday in United States District Court against St. Francois County and the sheriff’s department.
The civil suit was filed on behalf of the mother of Michael Bennett, a Park Hills man who committed suicide last year while in custody at the St. Francois County Jail. He was 33 years old at the time of his death.
The complaint alleges that jail staff failed to take proper precautions after being made aware that Bennett had indicated before arriving at the facility that he was inclined to commit suicide.
Along with the county and the sheriff’s department, the filing lists Sheriff Dan Bullock, Deputy Remington Appel, and Deputy Dillon Sansoucie as defendants being sued in their official capacity. Retired Jail Administrator Dennis Smith is named as a defendant being sued in his official and individual capacity.
In early 2019, Bennett was involved in a fistfight with two other men. Three St. Francois County deputies, along with two troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, arrived on the scene of the altercation.
According to court documents, Bennett fled from the officers on foot, jumped into a lake, and swam to the other side before he was eventually taken into custody.
After he was taken into custody, the lawsuit states that Bennett repeatedly told the arresting officers that he was suicidal.
The complaint states Bennett told one deputy that he wanted to kill himself. It further states that the man said to one of the troopers, “I wish you would just take that gun out and shoot me, man.” When the trooper asked Bennett what he meant by the statement, he reportedly said, “I just don’t want to be in this world anymore.”
The filing further states the trooper reportedly took notes of what Bennett said. He handed the notes to the deputy, who then informed the other deputy on the scene of Bennett’s suicidal threats.
The deputies transported Bennett to the jail. The court document alleges that when they arrived at the jail, Smith, Lunsford, Sansoucie, and Appel were on duty and were warned that Bennett was suicidal.
Video surveillance shows that Sansoucie searched Bennett and placed him in a holding cell at 7:37 p.m that evening.
Documents allege that despite knowing of Bennett’s suicidal threats, the named defendants failed to take any measures to prevent Bennett from harming himself. Instead of being clothed in a paper gown, Bennett was given a standard-issued orange jail shirt and pants and was placed in a cell by himself with an interior door handle.
At 7:42 p.m., five minutes after being placed in the cell, the filing states Bennett used his teeth and hands to tear the collar off of his orange jail shirt. He then tied the fabric into a makeshift noose, secured the noose to the door handle of the cell, and placed his blanket and mattress under the door handle.
At 7:47 p.m., Bennett put his head in the noose and sat forward on the mattress. He started to struggle and gasp for breath, and at 7:52 p.m., Bennett appeared to stop breathing, according to the suit.
The complaint alleges that between the time Bennett was placed in his cell and the time he stopped breathing, none of the defendants or any other members of the jail staff made an effort to check on the man.
At 8:31 p.m., Appel entered Bennett’s cell and discovered the man hanging by the door handle. Lunsford and Sansoucie removed Bennett from the noose and began life-saving measures. The man was taken to the hospital by EMS, where he was pronounced dead.
The civil suit ultimately alleges that jail administrators violated Bennett’s Fourteenth Amendment rights by failing to establish a suicide prevention policy and by failing to train jail staff on how to prevent detainee suicides. It alleges the deputies failed to take precautions to protect Bennett after being informed he had threatened to kill himself.
In filing the civil action, Bennett’s mother is seeking to recover punitive damages from the defendants “in an amount sufficient to punish defendants and to protect others from similar conduct.”
The plaintiff further requests attorney fees, costs of suit, expert fees, and any other and further relief as the court deems just and proper.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
