Leadwood man charged after burglary at American Legion Hall

An area man faces felony charges in St. Francois County related to a reported breakin at the American Legion Hall in Leadington late last week.
Joseph David Jones, 44, of Leadwood, was charged on Monday with second-degree burglary, first-degree property damage, and possession of burglary tools.
According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, a deputy responded to the American Legion on Flat River Road in Leadington on Friday. The deputy spoke to a man who said he runs the American Legion, and that the burglary alarm had gone off at 5:51 a.m.
The man told the deputy his cameras at the American Legion picked up a male subject running from the building once the alarm sounded. Investigation revealed the male subject made entry through the roof of the building.
The report states that while inside the building, the intruder damaged two cash registers. One register was located at the bar, and the other was located in the kitchen area. The deputy reported that the property damage to the American Legion building appeared to be in excess of $750.
Investigation of the building's roof reportedly revealed a hole where entry was made. Near the hole in the roof, police found a chisel along with a pry bar.
The male subject was reportedly caught on camera fleeing from the scene toward the side/back of nearby Corral Storage. The deputy reviewed the video footage from Corral storage. It showed a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck remained parked until an individual enters the truck just after the burglary alarm is set off at the American Legion Hall.
Further investigation revealed that during the early morning hours of Saturday, another deputy arrested Jones, and investigators later interviewed the man.
During that interview, Jones reportedly said he did not remember going to the American Legion Hall. Police showed Jones surveillance pictures, and the man reportedly said that the photo "looked like him." The officer told Jones that the person in the photograph was him, but Jones did not reply.
Jones reportedly told police that he did not set out to break into the American Legion Hall, and he didn't know why he went there. The man said that he was out of himself and that he was stupid, according to the statement.
The man was told that he smashed a cash register, and he reportedly said, "I did." Jones reportedly said the picture that he was shown was "blurry, but it looks like me, I mean it is me."
Jones was booked at the St. Francois County Jail, and a $25,000 bond was set in the case. If released on bail, Jones is ordered to comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring.
A search of the man's criminal history showed numerous convictions for previous crimes including second-degree burglary, property damage, tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of chemicals with intent to manufacture a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, and stealing.
Court records indicate that Jones has a pending 2020 charge of receiving stolen property in St. Francois County.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com