Leadwood man charged after burglary at American Legion Hall

Further investigation revealed that during the early morning hours of Saturday, another deputy arrested Jones, and investigators later interviewed the man.

During that interview, Jones reportedly said he did not remember going to the American Legion Hall. Police showed Jones surveillance pictures, and the man reportedly said that the photo "looked like him." The officer told Jones that the person in the photograph was him, but Jones did not reply.

Jones reportedly told police that he did not set out to break into the American Legion Hall, and he didn't know why he went there. The man said that he was out of himself and that he was stupid, according to the statement.

The man was told that he smashed a cash register, and he reportedly said, "I did." Jones reportedly said the picture that he was shown was "blurry, but it looks like me, I mean it is me."

Jones was booked at the St. Francois County Jail, and a $25,000 bond was set in the case. If released on bail, Jones is ordered to comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring.