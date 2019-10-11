"Light Up the Pond" for Jimmie Martin

Thirty years ago, on Oct. 14, 1989, Jimmie Wade Martin was killed two days before his 30th birthday.
His murder remains unsolved.
According to police reports at the time, Martin went to a bar in Bonne Terre, Last Chance Saloon across the street from Politte’s Tavern, on Oct. 13. The family was told many fights had taken place that night.
A little after midnight Martin was found bleeding profusely from head wounds a few blocks away from the bar on a sidewalk and was pronounced dead at a hospital two hours later.
Police later found a 4-by-4 post near the victim at the scene and believed that Martin was struck four or five times.
Police believed that the incident started in the parking lot of the bar and other people may have been involved.
Sometime after Martin was found, David Brian White was arrested and charged with second-degree murder but the charges were dropped three days before his trial.
When interviewed about it years later in 2007, then-St. Francois County Detective Jeff Black said the charges were dropped by the prosecutor because it seemed as if there were problems with the evidence.
The day the charges were dismissed, the prosecutor was quoted in the Daily Journal as saying, “This case is not ended by any stretch of the imagination.”
But 30 years after his death, his twin daughters, Angela Williams and Andrea Lynn, still want answers. They were almost 11 at the time of his death.
They have organized a candlelight vigil for this at Bonne Terre's pond.
“We wanted to do something to honor our dad’s life and bring awareness to cold cases that remain unsolved and families who suffer from them,” said Williams.
They are calling the candlelight vigil “Light up the Pond,” as they want make the pond glow in honor of their father.
The vigil will begin at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, and there will be a moment of silence and prayer. Those who knew their father will share stories about his life.
Concerning the investigation of her father’s death, Williams said her family believes the investigation was done improperly, and they “just want justice for him.”
The family of Martin ask that all who plan to attend RSVP to the candle vigil at the “Light Up the Pond” Facebook event.
