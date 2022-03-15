Lingo charged with child molestation

An area man has been charged with allegedly molesting a child at his Park Hills home.

Roger Lingo, 59, of Park Hills, was charged last week in St. Francois County with first-degree child molestation.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, the child's parents noticed that their child's behavior had changed.

The report states that the child, who was less than 10 years old at the time, told her parents she no longer wanted to go to Lingo's home because she was afraid.

Later, the report states that one of the parents discovered a note near the child's bed believed to be written by the girl, which reportedly stated, "(Lingo) touched me in my no-no spot and for me not to say anything."

During a Child Advocacy Center interview on Dec. 28, the child reportedly made a disclosure claiming Lingo, had performed a sexual act on her. According to the report, investigators believe the sexual contact had occurred sometime between Sept. 28 and Oct. 1.

Lingo was booked at the St. Francois County Jail, and a $250,000 bond was set in the case. If released on bail, Lingo is required to comply with pre-trial monitoring and is prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

