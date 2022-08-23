LISTEN NOW: Scam calls targeting SFC residents using 'spoofed' police phone numbers, real officer names

Area residents are being warned about phone scammers impersonating local law enforcement officers in apparent attempts to trick people into sending them money or gift cards.

Over the last month or so, multiple people have reportedly received phone calls from individuals claiming to work for the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department. Making the claims more believable, the callers have been using "call spoofing," so it appears they are calling from a sheriff's department phone number. The phony callers have even been using real names of sheriff's department personnel, according to some who have received the trick calls.

The scam plays out with the caller first spoofing a phone number associated with the sheriff's department. Once the recipient answers, they are informed by the caller that they have missed a court date or court summons and need to pay the caller money through gift cards; otherwise, an arrest warrant will be issued.

The scammers are hoping that by spoofing the number and using real officer names, the person on the other end of the call will fall for the scheme and be willing to hand over money to avoid being arrested.

St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock said numerous calls were reported last week with the scammers using Chief Deputy Greg Armstrong's name. He said one lady even had money in hand ready to send to the fraudsters.

"We just encourage people to not fall for the calls," said Bullock. "We don't call you and tell you you're in trouble. We'll show up, knock on your door, and there will be a St. Francois County deputy and a car. We won't just call and tell you."

Surprisingly, Bullock mentioned that he had previously received a scam call on his personal cell phone from his own phone number, and the caller claimed to be the sheriff. He said he played along, telling the caller he didn't have any money to pay them and explaining where they could find him to make an arrest. The caller told the sheriff they would be coming to arrest him at 3 p.m. that day but never showed up.

Bullock noted that no law enforcement agencies, nor the IRS, operate by calling or emailing people, demanding money, or gift cards to avoid arrest. However, even with warnings in the news, the sheriff said it is difficult to prevent people from being fooled by this scam and others like it.

The sheriff recalled other popular scams, including some targeting older residents.

"Your grandson is probably not in jail down in Texas at 3 o'clock in the morning," he said of one common ruse used to trick grandparents. "Even though they know your grandson's name and your name, and say, 'hey Grandma, I was in an accident down here, and I'm locked up, and I need $500 to get out of jail.'

"It doesn't work like that," said Bullock. "And we just want to try to get it across to people to not fall for this. I've known people right here in the county who have lost their whole retirement savings over some of these scams."

Another story frequently used by scammers is to tell the call recipient that they have won the lottery and need to pay a smaller amount upfront to collect their winnings.

"[Scammers] saying you've won the lottery and you need to send us the sales tax, and we'll pay you your money," said Bullock. "There's just nothing out there free. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is."

After someone has fallen for one of these scams, there is not much that can be done to recoup the losses. As the sheriff explained, the fraudulent callers are typically in other countries where US law enforcement agencies do not have jurisdiction.

Bullock said area residents could call the sheriff's department if they receive a call from someone saying they are with the agency and requesting money for any reason. The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department can be reached at 573-756-3252.

To report a scam, individuals can contact the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the primary US agency collecting scam reports. Report the scam to the FTC online or by phone at 1-877-382-4357.