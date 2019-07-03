{{featured_button_text}}
Cherry arrested

Cherry

 Texarkana Texas Police Department

A Farmington woman has been arrested in connection with a robbery in Texas.

According to the Texarkana Police Department, Mariah Cherry, 20, of Farmington, was arrested Monday for aggravated robbery after being interviewed at the police department. She is being held in the Bi-State Jail with a bond of $100,000.

Authorities there allege she drove the three robbery suspects from the crime scene after the shooting.

According to reports, the department was dispatched to a shooting call at a Texarkana apartment complex on Saturday afternoon and they found a 24-year-old victim lying on the floor inside an apartment. He had multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Officers have arrested Randall Green Jr., 18, and Donald Mitchell III, 19, for aggravated robbery. Their bond is set at $100,000 each. They are still looking for Isaac Taylor, 19, who is also wanted for aggravated robbery. These three suspects are from Texarkana. 

Detectives believe the victim went to the apartment to meet with someone but no other information was provided.

Anyone with information about Taylor’s whereabouts was asked to call the police department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

