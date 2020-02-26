Local contractor charged with stealing

“Unfortunately, consumers are still having problems with this company,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO. “The business needs to do the right thing and either give people their money back or do the work it was paid to perform.”

A man from High Ridge told the BBB he paid the company nearly $9,000 to do two projects at his residence. The man said neither one of the jobs was ever started. The man said he first entered into a contract with HTL Contracting in October 2018 to replace the siding on his garage and to rebuild a deck at the back of his residence. He said he paid the company $4,400 to start the job. He recalled giving Govero a second check for $4,500 after deciding to have the siding on his residence replaced.

The man said no work was ever done on the projects. He said he was concerned about paying the company half of the money for each project before it was started. He said he learned from watching BBB appearances on local television stations that he should not have given so much money upfront.

“Had I only called the BBB,” the man said. “...When I called to file my complaint, they told me the company had an ‘F’ rating. If I had known that before, I wouldn’t have hired him.”