Local man charged after allegedly raping a long-term care facility resident

A resident of an area long-term care facility faces a rape charge after allegedly having sexual intercourse with another facility resident against her will.

Darrin Edward Stanton, 28, of Farmington, has been charged in St. Francois County with second-degree rape.

According to a probate cause statement from the Farmington Police Department, Stanton is a resident at a long-term care facility in Farmington.

The report states that on Dec. 18, another resident at the care facility reported that Stanton entered her room while she was present and had sexual intercourse with the woman against her will and without her consent. Stanton reportedly told the woman not to tell anyone what had happened and threatened to kill her if she did tell anyone.

The court filings indicate that both Stanton and the alleged victim are under the control of guardians as residents of the care facility.

Stanton was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center on Wednesday, and a $50,000 bond has been set in the case.

If released on bail, the man is ordered to comply with pre-trial monitoring and prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim in this case. He is further ordered to be confined to his residence, if released, with the exceptions of work, medical, or attorney visits, as well as court appearances.