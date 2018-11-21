A Shannon County man (formerly of Doe Run) is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge following the death of one of his employees over the weekend - a death which professionals, the man's family and friends say could have been prevented had someone called 911.
"If he would've had help, he would have lived. Call 911," the victim's niece told KY3.
Family and friends are grieving the loss of Joseph Barnes Jr. or "Chaz" as he was known around the community.
"Chaz was a giver. He gave and gave and gave and thought and cared and hoped for the best for people," friend John Mark Brewer said.
On Saturday afternoon Shannon County deputies were called to a death at Salty Jacks Bar.
Deputies say surveillance video showed Barnes leaving the upper bar room door followed by bar owner, Shawn Nye, nine hours earlier about 5 a.m. Saturday.
Court papers say that's when Barnes fell head first down down the stairs, striking his head on the door.
Deputies say Nye shook Barnes arm but got no response and then stepped over the body before locking the door behind him.
The court records say Nye told the deputy watching the video, "I know I should of called someone but I didn't."
The Shannon County coroner told investigators, "If Mr. Nye would've contacted EMS, Mr. Barnes would be alive."
Barnes' family say he had worked at the bar for several years as the disc jockey.
"His passion was music. He loved music. He loved cooking. Thanksgiving is coming up. He would've cooked all the food. He really just had a passion for his family," Garland exclaimed.
They say he never met a stranger and would only focus on the good in every person he crossed paths with
"Singing for people, singing with people ... entertaining them but it was for the love for doing something for someone else," Brewer added.
Barnes' niece hopes this never happens to anyone's loved one.
"See it, say it. Don't just leave them. Don't walk away from it. Call 911, call a friend, call anybody, but give them help."
Nye is out of jail on bond.
No court date has been set.
An autopsy was performed on Barnes' body Tuesday.
** Editor's note - This story was used with permission of KY3 News
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.