Man charged in burglary and assault

Raynor

 St. Francois County Sheriff's Department

A Park Hills man is facing charges after an altercation allegedly occurred Monday in Bonne Terre.

Elrick Raynor Jr., 39, was charged in St. Francois County on Tuesday with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, and armed criminal action.

According to a probable cause statement by Officer Brock Laplant of the Bonne Terre Police Department, Raynor kicked in the door of a home located on Dover Street in Bonne Terre while three occupants were reportedly in the house at the time, including Raynor's ex-wife. The witnesses explained that when Raynor kicked in the door, he was carrying a baseball bat. After entering the residence, Raynor reportedly struck one of the male occupants of the home in the back and leg with the baseball bat he had brought with him.

Laplant stated in his report that he observed a red mark and swelling on the back of the man that Raynor allegedly struck. The officer also stated that he observed damage to the front door of the residence, which appeared to have been kicked in or struck hard enough to splinter the door jam and cause the striker latch to come out and fall on the ground.

Shortly after the Bonne Terre officer responded to the home, Officer Jacob Sitton of the Park Hills Police Department stopped Raynor’s vehicle in Park Hills. The Bonne Terre officer responded to the scene of that stop where he was advised by Sitton that a baseball bat had been located in Raynor’s vehicle.

Raynor was booked into the St. Francois County Jail on a $50,000 cash or surety bond. He posted the bond Tuesday and, as part of the terms of his release, he was fitted with a GPS monitoring device. The bond release conditions also prohibit Raynor from having any contact with the victim and witnesses in this case.

