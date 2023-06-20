Doe Run resident Jackie William Banks, 50, was recently given a ten-year sentence in Iron County for felony delivery of controlled substance and seven years each in St. Francois County for felony manufacture of a controlled substance and felony possession of controlled substance. All felony convictions are to run concurrent with one another.

Banks waived his right to jury trial and pleaded guilty in court to the felonies. The court remanded Banks to the Missouri Department of Corrections in an undetermined location to serve his terms. Banks was credited 34 days for time already spent in jail awaiting court proceedings. A fine of $46 was also imposed for the Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund.

In a probable cause statement filed on May 2, law enforcement officials state the Mineral Area Task Force contacted Banks at his residence on May 1 in response to information received from confidential sources that Banks was cooking and selling methamphetamine at his residence. Investigators say methamphetamine was in plain sight on a desk in the main entry of the home while they were talking with Banks.

Banks allegedly confessed to selling methamphetamine because he needed money. He reportedly said he was unable to work while on house arrest for an ongoing case also related to drug charges. When officers asked where Banks cooked the methamphetamine, Banks reportedly told them he cooked in a camper located at the back of his home.

Investigators say they received consent from Banks to search the camper and collected a long list of items used to make methamphetamine. A criminal history by law enforcement revealed a lengthy list of theft- and drug-related convictions for Banks going as far back as 1995. Several of his prior convictions were for distribution and manufacturing of methamphetamine. Missouri Case Net shows Banks was given early release and/or probation for most of his prior convictions.