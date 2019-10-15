{{featured_button_text}}
Woman charged in health care fraud case

A Bonne Terre woman faces two charges for her role in a health care fraud case involving a local doctor and Midwest Cardiovascular.

An area woman was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury for her involvement in an alleged health care fraud scheme with her former employer Dr. Antoine Adem and Midwest Cardiovascular.

Jaime Lynn Slade, 33, of Bonne Terre, has been charged with health care fraud and making false statements concerning health care matters.

According to court documents, from January 2014 to December 2018, Adem and Midwest Cardiovascular submitted or caused to be submitted numerous false and fraudulent claims to Medicare and Medicaid.

The reimbursement claims falsely indicated that Adem performed two vein procedures on patients on two different days, when he actually performed the two procedures on the same day. As a result, Adem and Midwest Cardiovascular received about $2,000 more per patient than they would have received if they had informed Medicare and other insurers that the two vein procedures were performed on the same day.

Slade was present during the surgeries and thereafter placed Adem’s false surgery notes into the patients’ medical records.

According to the indictment, it was part of the scheme to defraud that Adem performed and billed for vascular embolization and occlusion (vein procedures) on patients, without any prior conservative treatment for their varicose veins and in some instances for cosmetic purposes only.

It was further part of the scheme to defraud that Slade, as directed by Adem, allegedly scheduled two vein procedures to be performed on certain patients in one day.

Slade used an office planner to note that both surgeries were to be performed on the same day. This information was also included in the electronic calendar and schedule that the office maintained. Further, the patient consent forms and all other documents related to the surgeries for these patients show that the two procedures were performed on the same day.

Adem made hand-written notes that indicated that he had performed the vein procedures on two different dates. On the dates of the surgeries, Adem gave these false notes to Slade, who had been present in the room and assisting him during the surgeries.

Adem and Midwest Cardiovascular pleaded guilty in August and will be back in court on Dec. 20, for sentencing where the doctor could face a fine and/or a term of imprisonment of no more than 10 years.

If found guilty of the charges, Slade also faces a penalty up to 10 years of imprisonment and/or a fine of $250,000.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – Office of the Inspector General and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dorothy McMurtry is handling the case for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

