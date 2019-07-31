{{featured_button_text}}

A local restaurant owner has been charged with several counts of failing to pay his business’ sales taxes due in 2016 and 2017.

Brandon Hardin, 43, of Park Hills, former owner of The Coffee Grill, LLC which was once located in Park Hills and current owner of Riverside Grill in Park Hills, has been charged with 10 counts of the unclassified felony intent to defraud, willfully failed to make a sales tax return/pay sales tax/keep records/supply information to the Missouri Department of Revenue. A criminal summons has been issued to Hardin.

According to a probable cause statement from Special Agent Apryll Kiekow of the Missouri Department of Revenue Criminal Tax Investigation Bureau, the facts supporting the investigation are that during the time from Nov. 30, 2016, until Jan. 31, 2017, Hardin was the owner of The Coffee Grill, LLC and during that time Hardin failed to file a sales tax return for three monthly periods during this time.

In addition, the report states that Hardin failed to pay state sales tax due for 10 consecutive periods ending April 30, 2016 through Jan. 31, 2017.

According to the report, during an interview, Hardin admitted that he was aware of the tax delinquencies and states that it was all his fault. Also, according to Missouri Department of Revenue records, Hardin has not attempted to pay any of the sales tax due to the state of Missouri since May of 2016.

The court document states that because of Hardin’s criminal acts, the state of Missouri has incurred a loss of $116,685.41 including sales tax records, interest, and fraud penalties.  

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616.

