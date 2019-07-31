A local restaurant owner has been charged with several counts of failing to pay his business’ sales taxes due in 2016 and 2017.
Brandon Hardin, 43, of Park Hills, former owner of The Coffee Grill, LLC which was once located in Park Hills and current owner of Riverside Grill in Park Hills, has been charged with 10 counts of the unclassified felony intent to defraud, willfully failed to make a sales tax return/pay sales tax/keep records/supply information to the Missouri Department of Revenue. A criminal summons has been issued to Hardin.
According to a probable cause statement from Special Agent Apryll Kiekow of the Missouri Department of Revenue Criminal Tax Investigation Bureau, the facts supporting the investigation are that during the time from Nov. 30, 2016, until Jan. 31, 2017, Hardin was the owner of The Coffee Grill, LLC and during that time Hardin failed to file a sales tax return for three monthly periods during this time.
In addition, the report states that Hardin failed to pay state sales tax due for 10 consecutive periods ending April 30, 2016 through Jan. 31, 2017.
According to the report, during an interview, Hardin admitted that he was aware of the tax delinquencies and states that it was all his fault. Also, according to Missouri Department of Revenue records, Hardin has not attempted to pay any of the sales tax due to the state of Missouri since May of 2016.
The court document states that because of Hardin’s criminal acts, the state of Missouri has incurred a loss of $116,685.41 including sales tax records, interest, and fraud penalties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.