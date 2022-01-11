Machete-wielding man allegedly chases Potosi teen home

A man is facing felony charges after allegedly chasing and trying to stab a teen with a machete just months after being charged with felony assault in a separate case.

Jacob Taylor Humphrey, 22, of Potosi, has been charged in Washington County with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon - exhibiting.

A probable cause statement from the Potosi Police Department states that Humphrey was involved in an incident with a 15-year old male juvenile on Jan. 4.

The report states that the alleged victim was walking on Evans Street when he noticed Humphrey walking in his direction. The teen reportedly moved over on the roadway and told police that was when Humphrey moved toward him. The teen said the man reached into his coat and pulled out a large blade.

The juvenile reportedly told Humphrey to back up and not stab him when the man swung the blade at him. The teen took off up the hill, and when he got to the top of the hill, he looked back and reportedly saw Humphrey sprinting toward him with the blade still in his hand. The teen then fled to his residence and informed his parents of the situation, according to the statement.

The report states that Humphrey was found in the area and was identified by the alleged victim. Police searched the area and located a long black machete, approximately 14 inches in length, with a green handle next to a residence. After Humphrey was read his Miranda Rights, officers showed him the machete and asked if it was his, to which he reportedly stated that it was. When asked if it was the knife he used when trying to stab the teen, Humphrey allegedly said, "yes."

Officers asked Humphrey why he did what he did, and he reportedly replied, stating, "I didn't like him running up and down the street disturbing the peace."

Humphrey was booked at the Washington County Jail, and a $200,000 cash-only bond was set in the case.

The charging document filed in the case noted that Humphrey had been free on a $65,000 bond in another first-degree assault case, in which, just as in this case, he is alleged to have violently assaulted a random passerby on the street in October.

"It is clear that Mr. Humphrey is an extreme danger to the community, selecting his victims for seemingly arbitrary reasons, and no citizen of Potosi is safe while this defendant is free to walk the streets," the criminal complaint states. "He confessed to police officers in this case that he assaulted the juvenile victim with a knife merely because he didn't like the child running up and down the street."

In the case previously filed in October, Humphrey was charged with third-degree assault and the misdemeanor of possession of marijuana in addition to the first-degree assault charge.

Humphrey is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for a bond reduction hearing in the newly filed case.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

