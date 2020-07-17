Madison Co. deputy collector sentenced in theft

The former Madison County deputy collector charged last year with stealing funds from the collector’s office entered a guilty plea in Madison County Thursday, receiving five years of supervised probation.
Kelcey Skaggs-Gresham, of Fredericktown, had been charged in August with five felony counts of stealing $750 or more.
In Thursday’s plea hearing before Circuit Court Judge Wendy Wexler Horn, Skaggs-Gresham entered a guilty plea to one of the five counts of felony stealing. The other four counts were dismissed.
Under the terms of the guilty plea, Skaggs-Gresham paid restitution of $5,409.72 and was placed on probation for five years.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol probable cause statement, on Nov. 29, 2018 the patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control Troop E Unit began conducting an investigation, at the request of the Madison County Sheriff, into a possible theft involving real estate and personal property tax money.
The patrol report stated that Madison County Collector Debra Boone reported numerous Madison County residents had attempted to pay their 2018 taxes but were informed their 2017 taxes had not been paid.
In addition, upon reviewing tax records, Boone discovered numerous accounts had been altered, and she informed the Madison County Commissioners prior to the Nov. 6 election that approximately $14,000 had gone missing from her office.
According to the patrol report, Skaggs-Gresham was an employee of the Madison County Collector’s Office and was identified as a possible suspect due to several taxpayers with altered accounts indicating they paid their taxes with cash and specifically to Skaggs-Gresham. Several other individuals interviewed said they paid their taxes in cash to a young female, not to Boone.
Highway patrol investigators conducted an interview with Boone on Nov. 29, 2018.
During the interview, Boone said that several transactions had been deleted after tax receipts for personal property and real estate taxes had been printed. Boone’s statement was confirmed by reviewing the tax collector vendor software.
The deleted transactions occurred between Aug. 28, 2017 and May 9, 2018, according to the patrol report.
In addition, the investigation revealed Skaggs-Gresham, the deputy collector, was the only person working in the collector’s office when some of the deleted transactions occurred.
The investigators conducted an interview with Skaggs-Gresham, and she denied taking any money. Skaggs-Gresham said she and Boone were the only ones who could alter a tax account in the computer system.
Skaggs-Gresham’s tax account had been altered on two different occasions. Her account was deleted on Dec. 29, 2017, at 8:02 a.m. and again on Feb. 21, 2018 at 8:17 a.m. She said she did not know anything about her account being deleted. Skaggs-Gresham said she worked on both of the days her account was deleted.
According to the report, investigators asked Skaggs-Gresham if the taxes had been paid, and she said they had not. During the interview, she was asked how she renewed her vehicle registration without having a paid personal property tax receipt. Skaggs-Gresham responded by saying, “I don’t know.”
The Missouri State Auditor’s Office conducted an audit of the Madison County Collector’s Office, which concluded in July 2019. The audit revealed $13,262.95 in missing funds from the collector’s office.
State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued a statement after Skaggs-Gresham’s guilty plea Thursday.
“The betrayal of public trust not only robs taxpayers, it also can take a toll on the confidence that citizens have in government agencies to do what is in their best interest,” Galloway said. “Kelcey Gresham betrayed that trust to enrich herself, but her actions cost even more. She joins a long list of public officials in Missouri whose criminal acts have been uncovered through my office’s audits.”
The Missouri Attorney General’s Office prosecuted this case.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
