Madison Co. deputy collector sentenced in theft

According to the patrol report, Skaggs-Gresham was an employee of the Madison County Collector’s Office and was identified as a possible suspect due to several taxpayers with altered accounts indicating they paid their taxes with cash and specifically to Skaggs-Gresham. Several other individuals interviewed said they paid their taxes in cash to a young female, not to Boone.

Highway patrol investigators conducted an interview with Boone on Nov. 29, 2018.

During the interview, Boone said that several transactions had been deleted after tax receipts for personal property and real estate taxes had been printed. Boone’s statement was confirmed by reviewing the tax collector vendor software.

The deleted transactions occurred between Aug. 28, 2017 and May 9, 2018, according to the patrol report.

In addition, the investigation revealed Skaggs-Gresham, the deputy collector, was the only person working in the collector’s office when some of the deleted transactions occurred.

The investigators conducted an interview with Skaggs-Gresham, and she denied taking any money. Skaggs-Gresham said she and Boone were the only ones who could alter a tax account in the computer system.