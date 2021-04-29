Madison County Sheriff releases more information on weekend death

Officials in Madison County have released more details about their investigation of a death that occurred Sunday morning.

Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon released a statement Thursday afternoon via Facebook: on Sunday, April 25, at approximately 3:01 a.m., Madison County Dispatch received a 911 call from a residence on Hwy Z, in reference to a 21-year-old-male shot in the head and was not conscious.

"Madison County Sheriff's Office, Madison County EMS, and Cherokee Pass Fire Department was dispatched to this location," McCutcheon said in the statement. "Upon arrival to the scene, the male subject was located in the attic area of the residence and was found to be deceased."

The statement said the dead man was identified as Derontae Martin, 19.

"An autopsy was performed on the deceased on Monday, April 26, at the St. Francois County Morgue in Farmington," McCutcheon said. "The initial investigation was led by the Madison County Sheriff's and Madison County Coroner's Office with the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol."

According to McCutcheon, the preliminary evidence indicated the male subject died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.