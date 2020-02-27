Mahurin calls allegations fictitious and outrageous

Former St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Jerrod Mahurin calls the allegations against him "fictitious" and "outrageous."
Lisa Davidson, who worked for the prosecutor's office for 18 years, filed a petition on Wednesday suing St. Francois County for allegations of sexual harassment and human rights violations involving Mahurin.
“These accusations made by Mrs. Davidson started after she had a private meeting with Melissa Gilliam,” said Mahurin. “I can verify that because there was an ongoing trial and I was out of the office.
“She had a private meeting in her office with Melissa Gilliam during the election and, shortly after this, I am hit with an accusation that has no merit; Has no truth; Has no basis in fact,” Mahurin said. “I'm not sure where this comes from. The stuff that she's listed in this [petition] is fictitious and it is outrageous.
"Again, this is someone who is clearly just trying to antagonize me years after the fact,” said Mahurin. “I would assume it's because I was recently appointed to a local city prosecutor’s job. I'm sure she's found out about that and this is another attack.”
Mahurin expressed that other female employees who worked in the prosecutor’s office with him came to his defense in the past when allegations of misconduct were first made.
“As a matter of fact, during the time that a St. Louis newspaper wrote these original allegations, every woman in my office called the newspaper and expressed that these things were not true; That they were made up and this was somebody who is trying to hurt me during an election,” he said.
Mahurin said Davidson attended countless fundraisers and events for his opponent (Gilliam) in the election and he believes she is continuing to make up false claims.
“Mrs. Davidson was reprimanded several times,” said Mahurin. “One incident, about the time that I took over as the prosecutor, she hung a giant stuffed penis in one of the attorney’s offices and I had to reprimand her for that.”
He said there were times she wore outfits to work that were not work-appropriate, which he had to address.
On one occasion, Mahurin recalled that Davidson wore a sweater to work that contained a box on with a fake penis inside.
“She also wore a shirt that had carrots where her breasts would be, in the office and I had to instruct your not to have any contact with the public while she was wearing that, and to never wear that again,” he said. “So, this is retaliatory because she was fired and, again, has no basis in fact and just completely fictitious.”
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com