Man airlifted to STL following Sunday stabbing incident

A man was stabbed on Sunday during an altercation in St. Francois County.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement and EMS were dispatched to a reported stabbing at an address on the 3000 block of Delassus Road on the southern outskirts of Farmington.

According to St. Francois County Sheriff's Department Captain Greg Armstrong, the altercation stemmed from an alleged road rage incident and ongoing harassment.

Armstrong said an individual had reportedly stopped his vehicle in front of the Delassus Road residence and was engaged in a verbal exchange.

The man reportedly exited his vehicle, grabbed a resident of the home by the neck, and the resident stabbed the man in the abdomen.

The injured man was airlifted to St. Louis, where he was hospitalized for observation with non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Armstrong said that the stabbing would likely be considered self-defense, and criminal charges are not expected at this time.

Authorities have not released the identities of those involved.