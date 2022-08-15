 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Man airlifted to STL following Sunday stabbing incident

  • 0
Stabbing
File

A man was stabbed on Sunday during an altercation in St. Francois County.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement and EMS were dispatched to a reported stabbing at an address on the 3000 block of Delassus Road on the southern outskirts of Farmington.

According to St. Francois County Sheriff's Department Captain Greg Armstrong, the altercation stemmed from an alleged road rage incident and ongoing harassment.

Armstrong said an individual had reportedly stopped his vehicle in front of the Delassus Road residence and was engaged in a verbal exchange.

The man reportedly exited his vehicle, grabbed a resident of the home by the neck, and the resident stabbed the man in the abdomen.

The injured man was airlifted to St. Louis, where he was hospitalized for observation with non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

People are also reading…

Armstrong said that the stabbing would likely be considered self-defense, and criminal charges are not expected at this time.

Authorities have not released the identities of those involved.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Firefighters light tactical blazes in bid to slow the spread of French wildfire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News