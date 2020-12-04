Man arrested after Friday morning pursuit in SFC

A man has been arrested after reportedly leading police on a pursuit Friday morning in St. Francois County.

According to a press release from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, a 31-year-old Jefferson County man was taken into custody following a pursuit that began on U.S. 67 near Leadington at approximately 10 a.m. Friday morning.

The release states that a deputy was traveling southbound on U.S. 67 and observed a black Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck weaving in and out of traffic and passing other vehicles on the shoulder.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver reportedly failed to yield and instead exited the highway, continuing westbound on Highway 32.

Authorities said that as the fleeing vehicle neared Bismarck city limits, the driver turned onto Rock Road, then onto Loughboro Road, before heading southbound on Route B to Highway 221 northbound.

At Highway 221 and U.S. 67, the driver continued northbound onto U.S. 67, according to police.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers attempted to disable the truck with spike strips, which the driver avoided.