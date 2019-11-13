A 33-year-old Bunker resident was arrested Tuesday night after a pursuit in St. Francois County.
According to Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker, at about 11:30 p.m. a Farmington officer observed a gray Jeep leaving a residence in the 700 block of Maple Street. When the officer spotted the vehicle, it stopped abruptly to let the officer pass by. The officer checked the license and registration which came back to a 2003 Chevrolet passenger vehicle.
The Jeep was able to elude the officer for a short period of time. The officer then relocated the vehicle at the intersection of Maple and Walnut Streets and attempted to stop the vehicle, where it collided with a parked vehicle and then continued west on Maple Street and failed to stop for a stop sign at Maple and Alexander Streets. The Jeep continued on Maple, turned right on Sunset and continued through a field and onto northbound U.S. 67.
The pursuit continued on northbound U.S. 67 at speeds over 100 mph. Upon approaching St. Francois State Park, the driver suddenly slowed and attempted to cause impact with the pursuing officer. Shortly thereafter the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
While on the way to St. Francois County Jail, the suspect had a seizure and was taken Parkland Hospital North for treatment. After treatment, the suspect was transported to St. Francois County Jail.
Baker said that Farmington Police are requesting charges of driving while intoxicated, assault third degree on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest by fleeing, leaving the scene of an accident, careless and imprudent driving and other traffic-related violations.
During the pursuit, Farmington Police were assisted by officers from Desloge and Bonne Terre Police Departments and the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
